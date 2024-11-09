Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 7,787,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,528. Celsius has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,746,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

