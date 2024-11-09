Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Ouster has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ouster will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

