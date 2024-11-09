Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

Fortinet stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $92.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

