Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Announces Financial Results for Q3 2024

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) recently disclosed its financial report for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2024. In a MarketBeat exclusive, the company, operating under the name CompoSecure, Inc., highlighted a significant rise in net sales compared to the same quarter the previous year.

The company’s press release unveiled that the net sales for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $107 million, showcasing an 11% increase from the $97 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023. This growth was predominantly driven by robust international demand and ongoing product innovation efforts within the organization.

Additionally, CompoSecure reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $40 million for Q3 2024, which showed a 13% increase compared to the $36 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. This improvement was attributed to higher net sales and lowered Selling, General, and Administrative expenses.

Moreover, CompoSecure highlighted some key achievements during the quarter, including the launch of several high-profile customer card programs such as US Bank Smartly, Goldman Sachs Debit, and collaborations with various fintechs and international banks.

Looking ahead, the company outlined its objectives for 2024, focusing on growing and diversifying metal payment cards, continuous innovation in products, processes, and platforms, as well as emphasizing environmental impact. CompoSecure’s strategies will involve maintaining margins through enhanced quality, production efficiency, sourcing optimization, and automation.

With an optimistic outlook for the future, CompoSecure aims to reinforce its foothold as a leading innovator in the metal payment card industry. The company intends to leverage its expertise and partnerships to drive sustainable growth and deliver value to its customers and shareholders.

Please note that the financial figures and statements provided in this article are in compliance with the company’s Form 8-K SEC filing dated November 8, 2024. For more information, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing available on the official Securities and Exchange Commission website.

