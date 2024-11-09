Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.600-9.800 EPS.
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
NYSE:ROK opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation
In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
