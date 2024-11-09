Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 7,998 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 190.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 96,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,059,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

