Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.62 and a 200-day moving average of $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $369.57 and a 1-year high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

