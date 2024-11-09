Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 16,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,025,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 69,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

