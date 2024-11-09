Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,022 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

