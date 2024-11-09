Robert W. Baird Boosts Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $45.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KVYO opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $41,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,711 shares of company stock worth $25,143,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $5,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

