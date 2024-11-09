RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.450-1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 2,443,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

