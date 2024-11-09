Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,725,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,938,688. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,207 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

