Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,990 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Riskified worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 199.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 286,603 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 19.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Riskified by 29.7% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 17.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Down 2.8 %

RSKD stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $818.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RSKD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

