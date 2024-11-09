RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 93133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,651,799.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in RingCentral by 38.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

