Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $144.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Revvity Trading Down 1.2 %

RVTY opened at $122.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. Revvity has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 7,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

