Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,517,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.