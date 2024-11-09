Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,517,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,517,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,988.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.