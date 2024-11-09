Resolute Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $369.57 and a 52-week high of $514.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.