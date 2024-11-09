Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 75,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 640,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 263,311 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

DBEF opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

