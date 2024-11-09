Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KKR opened at $152.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

