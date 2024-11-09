Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Trading 8.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

