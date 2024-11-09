Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 613.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $707,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Reliance by 24.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $320.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.44. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

