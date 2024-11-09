Regenicin, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGIN) has announced a recent change in its independent registered public accounting firm. On October 31, 2024, Marcum LLP, the former auditor for the company, officially resigned from its position. In light of this development, Regenicin has appointed Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAs, LLP (BPB) as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective November 5, 2024. BPB will be responsible for auditing the company’s fiscal years ended September 30, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Get alerts:

The decision to appoint BPB as the new auditor was approved by Regenicin’s Board of Directors. Prior to this appointment, Regenicin did not engage in consultations with BPB regarding the application of accounting principles to any specific transactions or the nature of any potential audit opinions. Nor were there any disagreements or reportable events between the company and the former auditor as defined in Regulation S-K.

Marcum LLP, the former auditor, had been engaged on February 1, 2022, for the purpose of auditing the company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ending September 30, for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020. However, no audit reports were issued by Marcum LLP concerning the company’s financial statements, including any adverse opinions, disclaimer of opinions, or qualified or modified opinions.

During the engagement with the former auditor, no disagreements occurred between the company and Marcum LLP on matters related to accounting principles, financial statement disclosures, or auditing scope or procedures.

Regenicin has provided Marcum LLP with the necessary disclosures as required by Regulation S-K prior to filing the current report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has also requested Marcum LLP to furnish a letter to the SEC indicating agreement or disagreement with the statements outlined in the report above.

In summary, with the appointment of Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAs, LLP as the new independent registered public accounting firm, Regenicin reinforces its commitment to upholding transparency and financial oversight within the company.

This announcement was made in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a Form 8-K report.

—

This article is based on the Form 8-K SEC Filing by Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) on the date specified in the filing.

It should be noted that this article represents a factual presentation of the information contained in the Form 8-K SEC Filing by Regenicin and does not reflect any subjective opinion or analysis.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Regenicin’s 8K filing here.

About Regenicin

(Get Free Report)

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers.

Featured Articles