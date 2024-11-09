Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock Price

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $34.83. 857,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,515. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 565.54%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

