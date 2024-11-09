Raymond James Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 3,541,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 2.41. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 252.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

