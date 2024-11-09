Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 7,681 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,515,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,472,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

