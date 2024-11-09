Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

