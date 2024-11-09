Rather & Kittrell Inc. Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

