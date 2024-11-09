Randolph A. Wacker Sells 8,022 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $608,629.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,088.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 15.66%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,884,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,201,000 after purchasing an additional 673,990 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 159.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after buying an additional 828,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.