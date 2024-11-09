Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor Buys 500 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,741.99. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230,513 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

