Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RL opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.25. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $113.92 and a 52 week high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

