Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,661.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,728. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE DGX opened at $159.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $160.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.