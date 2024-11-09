Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.190- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $43.76. 805,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $501.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

