Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CFW Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.78 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.07.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

In other news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,860.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 145,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. Insiders have bought a total of 286,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,984 in the last 90 days. 46.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

