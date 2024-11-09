ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.62 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 1052409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

