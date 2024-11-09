Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 1,626,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,336. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $21,620,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,730 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 173,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

