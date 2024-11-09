Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $98.79 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $98,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $504.81 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.73 and a fifty-two week high of $506.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.07. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

