Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Avery Dennison worth $136,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $62,896,857.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,896,857.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total transaction of $2,119,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock worth $8,561,057 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $176.78 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

