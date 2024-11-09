Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $109,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.
Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
