Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,878 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 65.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,996,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,028. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.34. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

