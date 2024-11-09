Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

THC traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. 1,128,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,362.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,203 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,957. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

