Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,288. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $398.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.24. The company has a market cap of $498.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

