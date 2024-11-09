Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$126.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

TSE:PD opened at C$89.02 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$67.46 and a 52-week high of C$109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. Also, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

