Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 8.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,351.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $935.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

