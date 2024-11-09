Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 391 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.4% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris Trading Down 2.9 %

Entegris stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.