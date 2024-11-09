Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $489.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.00. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

