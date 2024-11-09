Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 1,059,711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after acquiring an additional 687,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 473,982 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 406,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,287,000 after purchasing an additional 376,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.9 %

BRO opened at $112.44 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

