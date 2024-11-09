Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $640.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

