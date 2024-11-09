Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $81,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 41.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,528,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,890 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

