Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 375 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

